BidCorp claims its stake in Spain
Bid Corporation has acquired 90 percent of Guzmn Gastronoma and Cuttings, a national Spanish multi-temperature food service company, for an undisclosed amount. BidCorp said the acquisition was in line with its strategy to expand its footprint into geographies which offer solid growth in the out-of-home food service market.
