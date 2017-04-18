Barcelona still campaigning for Neymar to play clasico
" Barcelona will campaign for as long as possible to get the suspended Neymar playing against Real Madrid on Sunday in a clasico that will go a long way to deciding the Spanish league. Spain's sports tribunal said on Saturday that while it had not yet had the opportunity to consider the appeal Barcelona lodged to challenge Neymar's suspension, that did not mean the striker was cleared to play.
