Annual numbers at Stansted still 5% higher despite impact of later Easter on March total

20 hrs ago Read more: Ipswich Evening Star

Passenger numbers at Stansted Airport dipped slightly during March, with this year's later Easter holiday skewing the year-on-year comparison. A total of nearly 1.878m travellers passed through the airport last month, 0.8% down on the March 2016 total, with a temporary reduction in capacity on some Ryanair routes at the end of the winter season affecting numbers as well as the timing of Easter, which fell in March last year.

Chicago, IL

