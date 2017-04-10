Annual numbers at Stansted still 5% higher despite impact of later Easter on March total
Passenger numbers at Stansted Airport dipped slightly during March, with this year's later Easter holiday skewing the year-on-year comparison. A total of nearly 1.878m travellers passed through the airport last month, 0.8% down on the March 2016 total, with a temporary reduction in capacity on some Ryanair routes at the end of the winter season affecting numbers as well as the timing of Easter, which fell in March last year.
