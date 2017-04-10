Algeria appoint fourth coach in 13 months
Algeria have appointed Lucas Alcaraz as their fourth full-time coach in the last 13 months. The Spaniard was sacked on Monday as the coach of Granada, who are currently bottom of the Spanish La Liga.
