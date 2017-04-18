Alcester reverend to walk 500 miles a...

Alcester reverend to walk 500 miles across northern Spain in aid of charity

Rev Martin Mills, Pastor of Alcester Baptist Church, is set to complete the walk along the Camino de Santiago, known as the Way of St James in English, between May 7 and June 14. He will be raising money for Alcester Day Centre, which supports people with Alzheimer's and other types of dementia and their carers, and Baptist Missionary Agency Action Teams, a volunteer programme run by partner churches across the world, assisting young people to work short-term projects overseas. The Camino is a network of ancient pilgrimage routes; Rev Mills will be walking the Camino Frances from St Jean Pied de Port to Santiago de Compostela.

Chicago, IL

