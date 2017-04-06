Abe holds meeting with Spanish king and queen in Akasaka
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a meeting Thursday with Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are visiting as state guests to strengthen bilateral ties. While the king and queen serve a symbolic rather than a political role in their country, the meeting at the Government Guesthouse in Akasaka offered them an opportunity to discuss the aims of their trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Apr 2
|Diversity Dude
|2
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC