Abe holds meeting with Spanish king and queen in Akasaka

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a meeting Thursday with Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are visiting as state guests to strengthen bilateral ties. While the king and queen serve a symbolic rather than a political role in their country, the meeting at the Government Guesthouse in Akasaka offered them an opportunity to discuss the aims of their trip.

Chicago, IL

