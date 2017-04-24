A new technique makes it possible to extract the DNA from hominids preserved in sediments
VIDEO: A new technique developed by an international team, in which the Spanish National Research Council has participated, allows the remains of groups of hominids in these sediments to be... view more The sediments forming the layers or strata at archaeological sites can be very rich in bone remains, but until now their possible fossil DNA content had not attracted the attention of paleoanthropologists. Now, a new technique developed by an international team, in which the Spanish National Research Council has participated, allows the remains of groups of hominids in these sediments to be traced, even in caves or in strata which have no skeletal remains.
