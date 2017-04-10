7 Southern EU leaders meet in Madrid ...

7 Southern EU leaders meet in Madrid to discuss Brexit

From left to right, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, France's President Francois Hollande, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, pose for an official photo during the southern European Union countries summit at the El Pardo palace, outside Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 10, 2017. The leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Malta and Cyprus are attending their third informal summit after they met in Athens and Lisbon.

Chicago, IL

