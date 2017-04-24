4 linked to Brussels attacks arrested in Barcelona13 min ago

4 linked to Brussels attacks arrested...

4 linked to Brussels attacks arrested in Barcelona

Barcelona, April 26 At least four persons suspected of having links to the perpetrators of the Brussels airport and metro attacks of March 2016, were detained in Barcelona, officials said. According to regional authorities, police carried out raids early Tuesday in an operation against a group with alleged links to terror groups and organised crime here and detained nine persons, Efe news reported.

