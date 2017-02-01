VIDEO: Inhabitat Interviews Metropol Parasol Architect Juergen Mayer H.
The Metropol Parasol was arguably the most important structure to open last year, and it has without doubt come to be one of the most photographed new architectural works of the decade. Designed by German architect Juergen Mayer , the beautiful and monumental work is the world's largest wooden structure , and has quickly become a new focal point for the city of Seville, Spain.
