UPDATE 1-Caixabank profit falls short of forecasts despite lower provisions
MADRID, Feb 2 Lower provisions in 2016 helped Caixabank deliver a 29 percent rise in net profit and signs of stabilization in lending revenue prompted the Spanish bank to forecast a slight rise for this year when it reported on Thursday. Caixabank, which is in the process of taking over Portuguese lender BPI, is attempting to increase profitability and grow revenues outside Spain, where banking activity has been under pressure due to low interest rates.
