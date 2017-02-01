The future of jobs in Dalton, Georgia

For the past two years, Marketplace weekend Host Lizzie O'Leary has regularly checked in with the mayors of Dalton, Georgia, Corvallis, Oregon and Gillette, Wyoming - cities with populations around 30,000 with significantly different economies. This week, she in Dalton, Georgia, to explore a manufacturing town known as the 'carpet capital of the world' with Mayor Dennis Mock.

