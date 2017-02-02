Samsung to Unveil New Galaxy Tablet a...

Samsung to Unveil New Galaxy Tablet at Mobile World Congress

Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Samsung will unveil a new tablet PC at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain at the end of this month. The Galaxy Tab S3 reportedly sports a 9.7-inch display with 4 GB of memory and has Android 7.0 as its operating system.

Chicago, IL

