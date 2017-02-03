Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 could tote a stylish stylus - CNET
Stylus fans, rejoice! The rumored Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 could come with Samsung's S Pen upon release, SamMobile reports. The tablet is expected to be announced February 26 at the annual Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Spain and would replace Samsung's Galaxy Tab S2 , a device that earned a positive CNET review.
