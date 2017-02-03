Port Everglades Volumes zoom
Broward County's Port Everglades had a record-setting month in December 2016, logging 104,590 TEUs , moving through the Port. This is the highest producing month in the Port's nearly 90 -year history, and a 15 percent increase over December 2015.
