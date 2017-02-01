Physical Activity Prior to a Stroke May Help Improve Outcomes
The improved stroke outcomes and smaller infarct size could be a result of the increased vascular endothelial growth factor in persons who participate in high levels of physical activity prior to experiencing the stroke. "In the present study we have observed that a high level of self-reported physical activity prior to stroke was associated with greater VEGF expression in the first days after ischemic stroke.
