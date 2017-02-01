Photo essay: Our Stake in Spain

Plaza Mayor in the center of Valladolid, Spain, is where a group of Lutherans were burned at the stake as heretics in 1558. Just 42 years after Martin Luther ignited the Reformation with the blow of his hammer, dozens of Lutherans were martyred by burning at the stake in the Plaza Mayor at Valladolid, in Seville and other cities in Spain.

