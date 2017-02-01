Photo essay: Our Stake in Spain

Photo essay: Our Stake in Spain

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod

Plaza Mayor in the center of Valladolid, Spain, is where a group of Lutherans were burned at the stake as heretics in 1558. Just 42 years after Martin Luther ignited the Reformation with the blow of his hammer, dozens of Lutherans were martyred by burning at the stake in the Plaza Mayor at Valladolid, in Seville and other cities in Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 24 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC