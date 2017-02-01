Paedophile who fled to Ibiza is jaile...

Paedophile who fled to Ibiza is jailed after being recognised by farm worker

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Metro

A man who went on the run in Spain has been jailed for nine years for sexual offences involving teenage victims after being flown back to the UK. Paul Michael Silverthorn, 36, befriended two teenagers, plied them with alcohol and legal highs at a London address and sexually abused one of them between May and December 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 24 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,465,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC