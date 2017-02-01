Octopus steals GoPro, selfie stick fr...

Octopus steals GoPro, selfie stick from tourist in Spain

A man vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, was capturing footage of an octopus in a harbor when the invertebrate snatched the camera and his selfie stick. Andries Bik posted a video showing him admiring the harbor in Ibiza on Jan. 9 and using the selfie stick to dip his GoPro camera into the water to record close-up footage of the nearby octopus.

Chicago, IL

