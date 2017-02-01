#KnowYourRights: ICE Operation Report...

#KnowYourRights: ICE Operation Reportedly Underway in Travis County

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Burnt Orange Report

This afternoon, reports began circulating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement may be currently conducting an operation in Travis County. Consideration of whether the timing is a simply remarkable coincidence, given the fact that the Texas Senate hearing on the so-called sanctuary cities bill is taking place today and Governor Abbott spent yesterday with the secretary of Homeland Security touring the border, is for a later post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burnt Orange Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 24 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC