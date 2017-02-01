#KnowYourRights: ICE Operation Reportedly Underway in Travis County
This afternoon, reports began circulating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement may be currently conducting an operation in Travis County. Consideration of whether the timing is a simply remarkable coincidence, given the fact that the Texas Senate hearing on the so-called sanctuary cities bill is taking place today and Governor Abbott spent yesterday with the secretary of Homeland Security touring the border, is for a later post.
