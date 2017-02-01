Half Waif share 'Frost Burn,' expand ...

Half Waif share 'Frost Burn,' expand tour

Half Waif recently signed to Cascine for their new EP form/a , which comes out on February 24. The first single, "Frost Burn," is now here. Nandi talked to NPR a bit about the song, and here's some insight from their article: The daughter of a refugee and the child of divorced parents, Plunkett says these identities - and the challenges they have wrought - influence her creative process and refract through her music.

