Half Waif share 'Frost Burn,' expand tour
Half Waif recently signed to Cascine for their new EP form/a , which comes out on February 24. The first single, "Frost Burn," is now here. Nandi talked to NPR a bit about the song, and here's some insight from their article: The daughter of a refugee and the child of divorced parents, Plunkett says these identities - and the challenges they have wrought - influence her creative process and refract through her music.
