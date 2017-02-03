Burton mum reveals horror after findi...

Burton mum reveals horror after finding out her son is in a coma in Spain after fall from fly-over

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Burton Mail

A Burton mother has spoken of her anguish after her son has been left in a coma as a result of a mystery fall from a flyover in Spain. Sean Wright, 48, who lives in Torrevieja, on the Costa Blanca,was on his way back from a meeting on Monday, January 16, when he fell from a flyover onto railway tracks and was seriously injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burton Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 24 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC