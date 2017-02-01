British Airways launches new flights to summer destinations from Manchester

BRITISH Airways is to launch seven new routes from Manchester Airport this summer, meaning Cheshire residents have a route into Europe with the nations flagship carrier. From May, the airline will begin summer-only direct flights from Manchester to the popular Spanish sunspots of Alicante, Malaga, Ibiza and Palma, the Greek island of Mykonos, Nice in the South of France and a weekly service to London City Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.