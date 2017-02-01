British Airways launches new flights ...

British Airways launches new flights to summer destinations from Manchester

Yesterday

BRITISH Airways is to launch seven new routes from Manchester Airport this summer, meaning Cheshire residents have a route into Europe with the nations flagship carrier. From May, the airline will begin summer-only direct flights from Manchester to the popular Spanish sunspots of Alicante, Malaga, Ibiza and Palma, the Greek island of Mykonos, Nice in the South of France and a weekly service to London City Airport.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 34,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,352

