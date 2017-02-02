Batibot app nominated for GSMA award
The Batibot mobile application co-developed by Smart Communications was recently shortlisted for the Best Mobile Innovation for Education or Learning citation of the prestigious Global Mobile Awards. The digital version of the beloved Filipino children's show is the first app in the Filipino language that is aligned with the kindergarten curriculum of the Department of Education.
