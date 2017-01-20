World Music Institute Presents Spain'...

World Music Institute Presents Spain's Javer Limon in Flamenco Origenes at Merkin Hall 2/11

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

World Music Institute presents the acclaimed Spanish composer, guitarist and internationally recognized producer JAVIER LIMN in Flamenco Ori?genes , a journey back in time that explores the origins of Flamenco music. The roots of Flamenco go back to Sephardic music, Arabic music , and Gypsy music, with its origins in Northern India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,871,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC