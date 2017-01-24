Winter stations return to the Beach

We have just passed the mid-January date known as the "dead of winter", and that means it is once again time for the Beach to come alive with Winter Stations , the whimsical celebration of winter that transforms the East End lakeshore over Family Day weekend. Now in its third year, the annual design competition has become one of the favoured public art events in the city and attracts interest from all over the globe.

