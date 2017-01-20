When Arguing, Remember the 49 vs. 49

As I hid quietly behind a few rows of students in my first Talmud class at Yeshivat Har-Etzion in 1993, our rabbi asked: "Who do you think is right, Abayeh or Rava?" Intimidated as any class of 18-year-olds would be, no one answered. He slammed his fist on the table and asked again in a louder voice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.