Wenger confirms Arsenal youngster Toral could join Rangers
The midfielder is currently on loan at Granada but the Gunners boss has revealed the Spaniard could switch to Ibrox in a bid to earn more game time Arsene Wenger has confirmed Arsenal youngster Jon Toral could join Rangers on loan and believes it would be a good move for the midfielder. Toral is on loan at Granada from the Premier League giants but has made just five La Liga appearances so far this season, with the 21-year-old an unused substitute against Real Madrid on Saturday.
