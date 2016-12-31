Watching these birds dance in formati...

Watching these birds dance in formation like a lava lamp is hypnotic

Mother nature has been captured at its most mesmerising as thousands of starlings flock in beautiful formation, like a swirling lava lamp. The aerial display over the Spanish sunset shows the birds twist, spin and dive together in a dance known as murmuration.

