Virtual out-of-body experience reduces your fear of death
Mel Slater at the University of Barcelona, Spain, and his team have used virtual reality headsets to create the illusion of being separate from your own body. They did this by first making 32 volunteers feel like a virtual body was their own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan 17
|pupurri
|3
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan 15
|Kinnaman
|2
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan 10
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC