VIDEO: Courtois gets revenge over a trolling Fabregas
The Chelsea goalkeeper showed up his team-mate with an impressive double save after the Spaniard had poked fun at the 24-year-old with his own video Spain international Fabregas had initially posted a video of him scoring past the Belgian with ease, seemingly in response to Courtois's video of him scoring a stunning strike from long range. The caption to that clip posted on the player's Instagram account read: "Easy practice against @thibautcourtois today in training."
