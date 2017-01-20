UPDATE 1-Spain opens books on April 2...

UPDATE 1-Spain opens books on April 2027 with demand over 24bn

Read more: Reuters

The Kingdom of Spain has opened books on an April 2027 benchmark-sized bond at high 70s over mid-swaps, with investors piling into the trade as the clamour for euro-denominated sovereign debt shows no sign of slowing. Investors' indications of interest for the transaction are in excess of 24bn, including 5.7bn of joint-lead managers interest.

