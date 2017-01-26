UPDATE 1-Bankinter beats forecasts with 30 percent profit increase

UPDATE 1-Bankinter beats forecasts wi...

MADRID, Jan 26 Bankinter on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in full-year 2016 net profit from a year earlier due to its strong private banking and insurance businesses and the integration of Barclays' Portuguese retail business. The sixth largest Spanish bank by market value, which has 67 billion euros in assets, recorded profit for 2016 of 490 million euros , beating the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Thomson Reuters of 456 million euros.

