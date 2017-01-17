Two Stars For Smoked & Stacked From Tom Sietsema

Javier Candon's 70-seat restaurant in Capitol Hill is "a breezy spinoff" of his Spanish restaurant SER in Ballston that serves up three sizes of food: tapas, family-style platters, and "medias raciones" . Essential orders include the crisp-fried anchovies accompanied by yuzu mayonnaise, a bowl of tender clams showered in garlic, and a plate of bavette with chimichurri.

