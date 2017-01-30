Turkish short film on threatened ruins to play in Spain

Clocking in at just eight minutes, Yavuz PullukA u's film, "Latmos Documentary," isn't particularly long, but the 27-year-old A zmirian director is hoping his short film makes a big impact at a Spanish film festival come April to help save the ancient city of Latmos and its surrounding nature. "With this film, our goal is to say 'stop this damage' against a history of 7,000 years and nature," he said.

