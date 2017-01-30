Turkish short film on threatened ruin...

Turkish short film on threatened ruins to play in Spain

Clocking in at just eight minutes, Yavuz PullukA u's film, "Latmos Documentary," isn't particularly long, but the 27-year-old A zmirian director is hoping his short film makes a big impact at a Spanish film festival come April to help save the ancient city of Latmos and its surrounding nature. "With this film, our goal is to say 'stop this damage' against a history of 7,000 years and nature," he said.

