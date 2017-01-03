Travel - Salou, Spain: Captivated by Catalonia's Castells

The old bullring, packed with thousands of tense spectators held its breath as two small children scrambled to the top of the human tower, like a pair of little limpets. Filming it on my mobile, I captured the collective gasp that swept through the arena as the nine-storey steeple of people collapsed and my shock, dropping my phone, as they all came falling down on top of each other, a tangle of tumbling human dominoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.