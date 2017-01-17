Thumbnail image

Read more: This Is Bristol

Tim Davey takes a Fred.Olsen cruise to Spain and Portugal to places famed for their port and sherry and discovers another potent brew served up in a chocolate teacup! So there we were sitting in a bar, drinking beer, munching on deep fried oysters, gazing out across a vast cathedral square which contained some of Henry Moore's most iconic sculptures, while a busker played Hello Dolly on his clarinet this was the ancient Spanish city of Cadiz on a sunny Sunday lunchtime in early October. And we fell in love with the place.

Chicago, IL

