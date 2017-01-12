Thousands protest Spain's dispersion policy for ETA inmates

Pro-independence Basque demonstrators march to demand the return to the Basque Country of all prisoners of ETA, the Basque armed group, as they gather on the street during a protest in Bilbao, northern Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. The Basque armed group ETA, who killed over 800 people, declared a total cease-fire in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.