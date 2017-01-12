Thousands protest Spain's dispersion ...

Thousands protest Spain's dispersion policy for ETA inmates

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Pro-independence Basque demonstrators march to demand the return to the Basque Country of all prisoners of ETA, the Basque armed group, as they gather on the street during a protest in Bilbao, northern Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. The Basque armed group ETA, who killed over 800 people, declared a total cease-fire in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,909,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC