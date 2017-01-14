Thousands Protest Spain's Dispersion Policy for ETA Inmates
Tens of thousands of people are protesting in the Basque city of Bilbao calling for some 350 imprisoned members and sympathizers of the armed pro-Basque independence group ETA to be allowed serve their sentences closer to home in northern Spain. In addition to prisoner families, relatives of victims of ETA took part for the first time in the annual demonstration.
