15 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Last fall, Kenosha residents and members of St. James the Apostle Catholic Church Carl and Sheri Holborn commenced a 500-mile pilgrimage, the Camino de Santiago in Spain, and successfully completed the arduous journey. El Camino de Santiago: The Way of St. James is a network of medieval walking pilgrimage routes, the most popular of which is the Camino Frances, stretching from the Pyrenees mountains at the French-Spanish border all the way to Santiago de Compostela, the capital city of the province of Galicia in the northwestern corner of Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Chicago, IL

