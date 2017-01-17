The Latest: At march, Ferrera says to...

The Latest: At march, Ferrera says to Trump, 'We refuse'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Porterville Recorder

Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Organizers of the Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend the gathering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Porterville Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 15 Kinnaman 2
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,216 • Total comments across all topics: 278,131,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC