The 1975 and Justice join The Killers and Depeche Mode for European festival bill

The 1975 and Justice have both been confirmed for this year's Bilbao BBK Live festival, joining the likes of The Killers and Depeche Mode on the bill. Bilbao BBK Live 2017 takes place from July 6-8 at Recinto Kobetamendi, Calle del Monte Cobetas in Bilbao, Spain.

