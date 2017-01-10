Stranger Things' band Survive drops free music bundle; celebrates festival appearances
It's only January, but Austin-based electronic music outfit Survive, who became suddenly famous for their work on the "Stranger Things" soundtrack last summer, are aiming for another big year. The band announced an impressive slate of festival appearances this week, including domestic stops at Coachella Fest in Indio, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC