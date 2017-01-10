Stranger Things' band Survive drops f...

Stranger Things' band Survive drops free music bundle; celebrates festival appearances

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

It's only January, but Austin-based electronic music outfit Survive, who became suddenly famous for their work on the "Stranger Things" soundtrack last summer, are aiming for another big year. The band announced an impressive slate of festival appearances this week, including domestic stops at Coachella Fest in Indio, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Tue Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,882 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC