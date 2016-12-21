Spanish town reverses Israel boycott decision after legal challenge
A town in Spain has reversed its resolution endorsing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel only months after it was passed. The municipality of Santa Eulalia, on the island of Ibiza, last week voted to cancel its pro-BDS decision under the pressure of a legal challenge by the Spanish pro-Israel organization ACOM.
