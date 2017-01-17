Spanish tourist towns post 1st snowfa...

Spanish tourist towns post 1st snowfalls in decades

Read more: The Gazette

Officials have placed more than half of Spain's 50 provinces under alert for heavy snow and sleet storms, with southern tourist towns reporting their first snowfalls in decades. Authorities in the southeastern resort town of Torrevieja say that emergency services are on alert for flooding.

