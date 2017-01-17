Spanish tourist towns post 1st snowfalls in decades
Officials have placed more than half of Spain's 50 provinces under alert for heavy snow and sleet storms, with southern tourist towns reporting their first snowfalls in decades. Authorities in the southeastern resort town of Torrevieja say that emergency services are on alert for flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan 17
|pupurri
|3
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan 15
|Kinnaman
|2
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan 10
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC