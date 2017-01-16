Spanish ritual of horses and fire survives time and critics
A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honour of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, about 100 km west of Madrid, Spain, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. On the eve of Saint Anthony's Day, hundreds ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of the small village of San Bartolome during the "Luminarias," a tradition that dates back 500 years and is meant to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires and protect them for the year to come.
