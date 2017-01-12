Spanish police seize 12,000 illegal w...

Spanish police seize 12,000 illegal weapons in A 9m terrorist arms...

There are fears the huge A 9m weapons cache would have ended up in the hands of terrorists planning an attack in Spain, France or Belgium this summer Police have smashed Europe's biggest terror-linked arms trading ring and seized up to 12,000 military weapons including some guns that could 'bring down an aircraft'. There are fears the huge 9m weapons cache would have ended up in the hands of terrorists planning an attack in Spain, France or Belgium this summer.

