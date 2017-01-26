Spanish police refuse to work in Ibiza because they 'aren't ...

Spanish police refuse to work in Ibiz...

Spanish police officers are refusing to work on the party island of Ibiza - claiming they aren't paid enough to deal with semi-naked drunken Brits. They say they have had enough of the thousands of sun-seeking UK tourists who holiday on the Mediterranean island each year - many of whom find pleasure in fighting in the street and enjoy having sex on the beach.

