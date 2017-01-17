Spanish police announce arrests in cu...

Spanish police announce arrests in cultural artifacts ring

Read more: The Progress

Spanish police say 75 people have been arrested and more than 3,500 stolen artifacts and pieces of art seized in a joint operation with 17 other European countries that dismantled an international cultural goods trafficking ring. Authorities said Sunday they had secured up to 500 archaeological objects alone in the southern Spanish town of Murcia, including 19 that were taken from the local archaeological museum in 2014.

