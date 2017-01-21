Spanish hunter arrested after 2 agent...

Spanish hunter arrested after 2 agents killed during check

BARCELONA, Spain - Spanish police say they have arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to the deaths of two rural agents in a hunting area in the northern Catalan province of Lleida. Catalan Interior Minister Jordi Jane said the two agents were shot and killed during a routine permit check, presumably by the detained Spanish man, who was hunting without a valid gun license at the time of their encounter.

